Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods: Indian Army confirms the viral 'soldier' video blaming Kerala CM is fake

The video was shared on the Facebook page of 'Bharatiya Mahila Morcha Thalassery constituency'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The India Army has confirmed that a video doing the rounds on the internet in which a man dressed in army uniform is seen criticising the Kerala government is not letting the army do their work and mistreating them, is fake.

In the video, he says: "I am addressing the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Why do you have so much animosity towards the Indian army? Is it because your minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan doesn't want the army to come to your state?"

As per a report in News18, the Indian Army has confirmed that this video is fake and added that the rescue and relief operations are happening smoothly, with the Army putting in their best efforts to help the state overcome this tragedy.

The video was shared on the Facebook page of 'Bharatiya Mahila Morcha Thalassery constituency'. It was further shared around 28,000 times and liked by about 66,00 people, apart from being circulated on Whatsapp. The army has also put out a number on which any ‘fake message’ can be sent in order to avoid chaos in already difficult times.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier talked about the rescue operation, saying that, five military boats, 65 fishing boats and four 100-member army team were assigned to carry out the operation in Chenagannur.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 07:48 pm

tags #India #Indian Army #Kerala #Trending News

