Kerala: Fight to reclaim an god-elephant's ‘tribal identity’

Peelandi, an elephant treated as a god and go-to pet by Attapadi tribals in

Palakkad district, was captured by the forest department after being prodded incessantly by the land-owning settlers in Attappadi. Every Attappadi tribal household have small miniatures of Peelandi in their prayer rooms.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Pappal Thazhe Samvarpode, president of a local forest protection committee in Attappadi, said, “When he was shifted to the training centre in Kodanad, our children cried. It felt as if our family member was being taken away.”

Peelandi was caged for a year and was in training to become more disciplined as he would to be turned into a kumki elephant, used by the forest department in India to trap wild elephants. The Kodanad authorities announced earlier this week that,“Peelandi has been successfully trained," except that they didn’t use his original name in the declaration as they have changed and used a new, alien name: Chandrasekharan.

This renaming done by the Kodanad authorities has caused a sense of

dismay among the tribals, who said the authorities have changed their God’s name from an “Adivasi” name to a “Hindu-caste” name. The Adivasis see this move as an attempt to overshadow their identity.

Boban Mattumantha, a social activist in Palakkad, and one of the petitionerssaid, “The truth is that Attappadi and its tribal names are still unpalatable for much of Kerala. It’s as if names like Peelandi, Kuppandi and Vellachi are not good enough. By doing this, they are insulting Attappadi and its tribaltraditions.” He added, “Elephants don’t have caste or religion. So why give them only caste Hindu names? If it was a private individual, we couldunderstand. But this is the government. Most of the elephants, even thoseowned by the devaswoms, are given caste-Hindu names. Why? We proclaim we are progressive and secular, but the truth is that the government is still reluctant to give Dalit or tribal names to even elephants.”