Kerala election 2021 | Congress-led UDF promises Ministry of Happiness in manifesto

The Congress-led United Democratic Alliance (UDF) has promised to set up a Ministry of Happiness in Kerala if it is voted to power in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections 2021.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told news agency ANI: “It is an integrated manifesto. We are open to businesses, there will be Investor Protection Act. Strikes and forced closures will be banned. There will be Ministry of Happiness as well.”

The UDF released its election manifesto for Kerala election 2021 on March 20, in which the party promised the special ministry among a host of other things such as introducing the Investor Protection Act to protect businesses and a ban on strikes and forced closures of businesses.

The Congress-led alliance, which is looking to unseat the Left Democratic Front (LDF) from power, has also promised in its ‘People’s Manifesto’ that a new law will be introduced to protect the traditions of the Sabarimala temple. Following the footsteps of Rajasthan, a Peace and Harmony department will also be set up in Kerala if UDF comes to power, reported The Quint.



