App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala Congress leaders keeping fingers crossed on whether Rahul Gandhi would contest from Wayanad

Senior party leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said the presence of Rahul Gandhi in the poll arena in Kerala would give a huge boost to party workers

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress leaders in Kerala are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping that their request to party chief Rahul Gandhi to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad constituency would be accepted.

Senior party leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said the presence of Rahul Gandhi in the poll arena in Kerala would give a huge boost to party workers and that was why they wanted him to contest from Wayanad as a second constituency.

"However, the final decision has to be taken by Gandhi. He returned to Delhi late after campaigning in Patna," Chandy told reporters onMarch 24.

The Congress has already announced that Gandhi would be contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Another senior leader P C Chacko said the party chief was yet to confirm if he would contest from Wayanad.

related news

"Nothing has been decided on Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad. He is the one who should decide on that. It's not right on the part of certain leaders making statements that Rahul has agreed or Rahul has responded positively. I don't know who is spreading lies. Don't dream of putting pressure on Rahul and force him to become a candidate," Chacko said.

It was not right to "spread rumours" in this regard, Chacko said. He also said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) was not happy with the factional war in the Congress unit in Kerala.

Opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the CPI(M) clarify whether they would withdraw the Left candidate in Wayanad if Rahul Gandhi contests from there. Senior CPI(M) leader S Ramachandran Pillai said whichever candidate the UDF brings in Kerala, LDF will put up a fight.

The LDF will fight the Congress chief politically in the Lok Sabha election if he contests in Wayanad, he said. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said his party, which is contesting in the Wayanad seat for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), was not going to withdraw its candidate for a stronger one. "Wayanad constituency has got a good presence of LDF voters since the last Assembly election.

P P Suneer is the best candidate to fight Rahul Gandhi. I think it's Rahul's fate to lose to Suneer in this election," Rajendran told reporters, BJP state President P S Sreedharan Pillai said they would fight tooth and nail if Rahul Gandhi contests in Wayanad.

The state BJP leadership is also keeping a close watch on the recent development of talks on Rahul's candidature and the party was holding discussions to take back the Wayanad seat from its ally BDJS.

Springing a surprise, the Congress in Kerala had on March 23 suggested party chief Rahul Gandhi's name for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, a party bastion in the State. Meanwhile, jubiliant youth congress workers in Wayanad poured milk on a huge cutout of Rahul Gandhi as part of their celebration this morning.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

In Pics, IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH, Match 2

Treatment Meted Out to Advani 'Shameful', People will Give Befitting R ...

In Chhattisgarh, Congress to Aims to Sweep Tribal Seats to Halt BJP

As Focus Shifts on 'Jitin vs Rajnath' Battle, Here's Why Priyanka Gand ...

Man Strangulates Wife After She Refuses to Prepare Snacks and Tea, Arr ...

American Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX Flight Cancellations Through ...

IPL 2019 | Twitter Goes Berserk After Russell Thrashes SRH

India Sends Official Note to Pakistan on Kidnapping, Forced Conversion ...

IPL 2019 | Russell Powers Knight Riders Home

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seat ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi prov ...

Sebi seeks greater powers to inspect books of listed companies to thwa ...

Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 Ma ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, ...

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

Miami Open: Naomi Osaka’s stint as World No 1 has stopped being fun, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.