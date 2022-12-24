 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoles death of Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

While seven people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, officials added.

File image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condoled the death of eight Sabarimala devotees from Tamil Nadu, who died in a road accident in Theni district.

The mishap occurred while the pilgrims were on their way back home after offering prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in the southern state.

Terming the incident as "sad", Vijayan conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family of the deceased, a CMO statement here said.

He also lauded the rescue mission carried out at the accident site by officials and locals on late Friday night, it added.

State Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan also expressed grief over the demise of the Ayyappa devotees.

In a message, he said at least 10 people, including a child were present in the vehicle which was involved in the accident.