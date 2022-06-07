English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Kejriwal seeks appointment with Shah over killing of Kashmiri Pandits in valley

    Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, stated on Tuesday that he has requested a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

    PTI
    June 07, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. The development comes two days after Kejriwal, at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "Jan Aakrosh Rally" here, had criticised the BJP-led Union government and said he would meet Shah to know about the Centre's plan to stop the "massacre of Kashmiri Pandits" in the valley.

    "I have sought time from the Union home minister to discuss the continuing massacre of Kashmiri Pandits," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. The AAP has been criticising the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley and has blamed the Centre for the situation.

    At the rally on Sunday, Kejriwal had claimed that Kashmiri Pandits are being forced to leave the valley due to the targeted killings of minorities and demanded that the Centre put forth an action plan to stop such incidents. The spate of targeted killings in Kashmir started in May, which included that of Rahul Bhat, a clerk, who was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Budgam district's Chadoora.

    Three of the victims in eight such incidents in Kashmir since May 1 were off-duty policemen while five were civilians.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Kashmiri Pandits
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 03:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.