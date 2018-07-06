App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kejriwal seeks appointment with Rajnath

Hours after the Supreme Court's landmark judgement earlier this week, the Delhi government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the chief minister the approving authority.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to urge him to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court orders on governance in Delhi. Kejriwal said that it is very "dangerous" that the central government is advising the Lieutenant Governor not to follow the apex court's order on power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre.

"MHA has advised LG to ignore that part of SC order, which restricts LG's powers to only 3 subjects. V dangerous that central govt advising LG not to follow Hon'ble SC's orders. Have sought time from Sh Rajnath Singh ji to urge him to follow Hon'ble SC's orders (sic)," he tweeted.

Following the apex court verdict which clipped the powers of the LG, the bone of contention between the Delhi government and his office continues over the control of the services department.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister claimed that the LG had refused to give control of the services department to the city government.

Hitting back at Kejriwal, Baijal said that Home Ministry's 2015 notification that 'services' fall outside the purview of the Delhi Legislative Assembly "continues to be valid".

Hours after the Supreme Court's landmark judgement earlier this week, the Delhi government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the chief minister the approving authority.

However, the services department refused to comply, saying the Supreme Court did not abolish the notification issued in 2015 which made the MHA the authority for transfers and postings.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 07:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

