From McDonald's job to space journey: 26-year-old engineer's story

Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman to journey into space. (Image credit: Katya Echazarreta/LinkedIn)

Katya Echazarreta, 26, an engineer from the US, has made history by becoming the first Mexican-born woman to journey into space.

She was among the six people who boarded a tourist space flight belonging to Blue Origin -- which set off for space on June 4.

The young engineer was picked for the flight by an NGO called Space for Humanity, whose goal is to send "exceptional leaders" to space, CNN reported.

Echazarreta truly is an exceptional achiever. She has worked as a test lead with NASA and also hosts her own talk show.

Echazarreta came to the US when she was seven. At 18, she began working at McDonald’s to support her family.

"I had sometimes up to four [jobs] at the same time, just to try to get through college because it was really important for me," she told CNN.

Echazarreta is studying for her master’s degree at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

The engineer's journey to space has opened her up to a new perspective on life, and she wants others to experience it too.

"Looking down and seeing how everyone is down there, all of our past, all of our mistakes, all of our obstacles, everything -- everything is there," Echazarreta told CNN. "And the only thing I could think of when I came back down was that I need people to see this. I need Latinas to see this."

She added: "And I think that it just completely reinforced my mission to continue getting primarily women and people of color up to space and doing whatever it is they want to do."

The young woman believes in helping people grow with her

" I have always believed that it is not enough to achieve your goals if you do not help others to grow with you," she was quoted as saying by Space for Humanity. "I began to work diligently to help not only students in the United States who have great aspirations like mine, but also students and women in Mexico who hear the same words that I heard too often, 'it's not for you'".