Kashmir power crisis: J&K power dept strike is over, but outages continue

Every year, as the mercury dips in Kashmir, the demand for electricity to power heating devices rises. Local hydel power plants also generate less electricity due to lower availability of water. (Image: AP)

Srinagar: Every year in October, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) comes up with an electricity curtailment schedule (scheduled power cuts) for both metered as well as non-metered areas to meet the increased power demand during the winter months.

Every year, consumers complain that the JKPDD, which is responsible for the transmission and distribution of electricity in the region, resorts to unscheduled power cuts. The cuts during winter inevitably grow longer because of the power deficiency in the Union Territory.

In the bone-chilling cold of Chillai Kalan, the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir that begins from December 21 and ends on January 31, all the districts of Kashmir witness power cuts.

This year, the power situation worsened even before Chillai Kalan. Twenty-one thousand JKPDD workers went on a three-day strike against privatisation, plunging all of J&K into darkness from Friday through Monday (December 17-20). The power supply was restored earlier today (December 21), but with “frequent, long and unscheduled cuts”.

Despite official promises to end power scarcity, people in the Valley say they have not seen "a winter when power supply had improved over the previous year”.

Aatif Qayoom, 26, a resident of Mewar hamlet in north Kashmir’s Kupwara said that he only gets electricity for 8-10 hours a day. “A simple damage in a transformer reels the entire area into darkness for 20 days. In this situation the residents are not able to even charge their mobiles,” he said.

In south Kashmir’s Rawalpora village of Shopian, Arshid Aziz a teacher said that it is common to get power for 6 hours a day. “In the absence of electricity both teachers as well as students suffer,” Aziz added.

In Kashmir’s Industrial Growth Center Lassipora in Pulwama, industrialist Sarwar Hussain Malik said, frequent “power disruptions have hit the businesses and industries badly”.

Field staff and chief engineers this reporter spoke to attributed the power crisis to the gap in demand and supply. “With the onset of winter, the consumption of electricity goes up beyond the system’s capacity to supply,” said a power department employee who did not wish to be named. For example, in 2018, Kashmir was getting around 1,200MW of electricity while the actual peak demand was more than 1,700MW.

“In winter, temperatures hover around the freezing point, making people use the indoor heating gadgets which increase the demand for power. The worn-out electricity infrastructure including fragile poles and dangling wires also contribute to transmission and distribution losses,” said an executive engineer of PDD.

J&K's own hydel power generation plants also fail to generate enough power during the winter months, mainly due to the decrease in water level in the rivers. In order to meet the demand during the harsh season, Kashmir gets power from the northern grid.

The 2015 Economic Survey report revealed that electricity generated by the local power projects “is meager and the amount of power granted to J&K from Centrally owned projects also accounts (for) very little”.

The power generation capacity is at its lowest (from 1200 MW, it dips to 200-300 MW) in winters and demand rises exponentially, the 43-year-old engineer added.

Hashmat Qazi, chief engineer, J&K Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPTCL), said that 1,750MW electricity supply is being provided to Kashmir this year, which is around 250MW higher than the previous year.

"Our domestic agreement with consumers in the Valley is for 800 MW. But we are supplying over 1,750MW which means we are already absorbing about 900MW illegal demand,” said Qazi.

He added: Two years ago, JKPTCL was supplying 1,250MW against a demand of 2,400-2,500MWs, forcing the corporation to go for additional cuts. This year, however, the transmission capacity has increased to 2,340 MVA and the corporation is able to supply 1,800MW, which shows a 40 percent steady growth during the past two years.

“Many new grids have been commissioned and others are in the pipeline to enhance the power supply in Kashmir. Within the next three months, 2,800MVA power capacity will be pushed into the system. Besides this, within seven to eight months new distribution receiving stations would also come up in the Valley,” Qazi said.