App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karni Sena wants 'palace' for Ram at Ayodhya

Lord Ram would not have been born in a temple. He would have been born in a palace," Lokendra Singh Kalvi, chief of Karni Sena.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajput organisation Karni Sena today said a "grand palace" should be built at the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

"Lord Ram would not have been born in a temple. He would have been born in a palace. Therefore we want a grand palace there," Lokendra Singh Kalvi, chief of Karni Sena, told reporters.

However, to a question, he said his organisation doesn't want to get involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

He also said that Karni Sena wants a debate on which sections of the society have gained due to reservations, and which sections have lost out. "Our slogan is protection to the reserved people and reservation to the neglected, " he said.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 09:40 am

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.