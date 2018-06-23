Karni Sena wants 'palace' for Ram at Ayodhya

Rajput organisation Karni Sena today said a "grand palace" should be built at the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

"Lord Ram would not have been born in a temple. He would have been born in a palace. Therefore we want a grand palace there," Lokendra Singh Kalvi, chief of Karni Sena, told reporters.

However, to a question, he said his organisation doesn't want to get involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

He also said that Karni Sena wants a debate on which sections of the society have gained due to reservations, and which sections have lost out. "Our slogan is protection to the reserved people and reservation to the neglected, " he said.