App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka tops national chart with 8,000 chikungunya cases

Maharashtra ranks second in the list with 2,379 reported cases, while Gujarat is third with 2,103 reported cases.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Within a span of few months, Karnataka has topped the national list with 8,644 reported cases of chikungunya. The Union Health Ministry of Karnataka had submitted an official data in the parliament that stated the state contributing to 50 per cent of the total 17,311 chikungunya cases reported in India.

The data, as reported by The Times of India, further suggests that the state has failed to learn its lesson to curb the spread of the virus as it had ranked first the previous year as well.

A total of 16,976 chikungunya cases were reported as of July 23, 2017, in the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme. The highest being from Karnataka with 8,930 cases. Maharashtra ranks second in the list with 2,379 reported cases while Gujarat is third with 2,103 reported cases.

Claiming the numbers to be misleading, Dr S Pushparaj, Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, said: "The data shows Karnataka has a robust reporting system and surveillance has been intensive compared to other issues. This year, nature has come to our rescue since the bountiful monsoon has destroyed larvae. Only in case of intermittent rains, mosquito breeding increases."

Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Haveri, Tumakuru and Bengaluru were reported to be severely affected.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #chikungunya cases #Karnataka #Trending News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.