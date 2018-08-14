Karnataka tops national chart with 8,000 chikungunya cases

Within a span of few months, Karnataka has topped the national list with 8,644 reported cases of chikungunya. The Union Health Ministry of Karnataka had submitted an official data in the parliament that stated the state contributing to 50 per cent of the total 17,311 chikungunya cases reported in India.

The data, as reported by The Times of India, further suggests that the state has failed to learn its lesson to curb the spread of the virus as it had ranked first the previous year as well.

A total of 16,976 chikungunya cases were reported as of July 23, 2017, in the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme. The highest being from Karnataka with 8,930 cases. Maharashtra ranks second in the list with 2,379 reported cases while Gujarat is third with 2,103 reported cases.

Claiming the numbers to be misleading, Dr S Pushparaj, Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, said: "The data shows Karnataka has a robust reporting system and surveillance has been intensive compared to other issues. This year, nature has come to our rescue since the bountiful monsoon has destroyed larvae. Only in case of intermittent rains, mosquito breeding increases."

Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Haveri, Tumakuru and Bengaluru were reported to be severely affected.