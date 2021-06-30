Karnataka SSLC Board Exam 2021: KSEEB releases admit cards for Class 10 exams

The Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the admit cards for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board exam on the board's official website i.e. sslc.karnataka.gov.in

However, students who are registered for the SSLC exams 2021 will get their admit cards from their respective schools.

The admit cards have been uploaded on the KSEEB website, however, it must be noted that the admit card will have to be downloaded by the school principals and provided to the students.

Students may contact their school administration to get their admit cards. KSEEB has also started a helpline for those facing difficulties in downloading the admit card. The helpline numbers are – 08023310075, 08023310076.

On June 28, the state education minister S Suresh Kumar announced that the Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 or the Class 10 board exams will be held on July 19 and July 22. This year the question will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) type. The exams will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

"This time the SSLC exam, conducted by the state board, will be held in two days. The core subject exam such as mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and the language subject exam will take place on July 22. Both the exams will take place from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm," the minister told reporters.

A sample paper has also been uploaded on the website. Also, it will be sent to the schools to tell students how to write it.

Students may check the sample question papers. In order to download, students need to click on Documents on the SSLC website, then on SSLC. Select the option Question Papers then Model Question Papers and click on MCQ Model Question Papers for July 2021 SSLC Examination.

S Suresh Kumar had said the SSLC exams are necessary for students to select their stream.

According to him, last year 8.46 lakh students had appeared for the exam but this year 8,76,581 students will write it. There will be 73,066 exam halls this time, he added.

Kumar said the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Health department has been sent to the deputy commissioners, chief executive officers, senior police officers and treasury officers to hold the exam.

To protect the sanctity of the exam, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place around 200 metres from the exam hall, the minister said.

He said every child will be given an opportunity to appear for the exam. Even the students who have migrated should also be able to write the exam at their nearest centre. This opportunity will be used by 10,000 students.

A child with COVID like symptoms will be asked to write in a separate exam hall whereas a COVID positive student can write exam from a COVID care centre, the minister said, adding all the teachers, officers and staff involved in the exam will be vaccinated compulsorily.