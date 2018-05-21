Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

M Gautham Machaiah

The JD(S) and Congress, which have come together to form a coalition government in Karnataka, are no strange bedfellows and go back a long way. Having married and divorced once earlier, a hung assembly has forced the unwilling partners to sink their differences and form an alliance again. But will they overcome the challenges ahead?

The first test is the ministry formation. Now, with the dust settling, the Congress, which had extended its unconditional support to JD(S) in the “heat of the moment”, is demanding its pound of flesh in the form of plum portfolios in lieu of sacrificing the chief minister’s post.

The post of deputy chief minister has also become a bone of contention. The Lingayat MLAs from Congress are demanding that one among them too be made the deputy chief minister in addition to KPCC president G Parameshwara, a Dalit. However, indications are that both the Congress and JD(S) will adopt a policy of give-and-take as neither can afford to rock the boat at this stage.

The second immediate hurdle will be drawing up a common minimum programme (CMP), to achieve an amalgamation of pre-poll manifestoes of both parties. While there is a mutual meeting ground on issues like irrigation, health care, women welfare and education, the JD(S) manifesto makes no mention of the many populist schemes launched by former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

With Siddaramaiah being appointed convenor of the CMP committee, this issue too is likely to be ironed out. There could be some dissent over the waiver of agriculture-related loans. During his term, Siddaramaiah was firm that the Centre should bear the burden of farm loans availed from nationalised banks as the state could not waive them without severely impacting its financial health. What stand the new chief minister, Kumaraswamy, takes remains to be seen.

In terms of ideology, a common thread runs between the JD(S) and Congress. JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda himself had begun his political career in 1953 as a Congressman. In 2004, when no party could secure a simple majority, JD(S) propped up a Congress government. But the honeymoon did not last long and the JD(S) withdrew support within two years and came to power on its own with BJP’s help. Several top Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah are from the Janata Parivar and the alliance is seen as a coming together of old friends-turned-foes.

As things stand today, it appears the alliance will remain stable at least until the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, because both parties see the inevitability of using the other as a crutch. In the recently concluded assembly elections, the JD(S) and Congress could have won at least 150 seats had they forged a pre-poll alliance, and they believe that the only way to check the BJP during parliamentary elections would be to put up a united front.

But a lot depends on how long the Congress, which has a larger number of seats in the alliance, will be happy to play second fiddle. If the party gets greedy and demands rotation of chief ministership mid-way through the five-year term, it could spell doom for the government.

This is a golden opportunity for Kumaraswamy to grow the JD(S), which is derisively called “appa-makkala paksa” (party of father and sons) into a strong regional entity. But will the Congress allow this and compromise its own position in the long run, as both the parties share the same vote bank?

It takes two to tango and the future of the alliance largely depends on how accommodative the two partners are towards each other.

(The author is a political commentator and a senior journalist)