Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa booked for 'abetment of suicide' over death of civil contractor

Source: ANI

A case has been registered against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister K S Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide over the death of a civil contractor Santosh Patil in Udupi, the police said on April 13. The police further said Eshwarappa had been named as the first accused in the case.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that Eshwarappa and other accused should be immediately arrested and a case must be filed under corruption act.

"FIR lodged against KS Eshwarappa. He & other accused should be immediately arrested; a case must be filed under corruption act... In his text message, (deceased contractor) Santosh Patil clearly blamed Eshwarappa for his death," the former CM said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would speak to Eshwarappa personally on the issue to find out what actually happened.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday night following a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier.

Also Read | JP Nadda to decide on Cabinet rejig after Karnataka BJP executive committee meeting: Bommai

Patil was found dead at a lodge in Udupi in a case of suspected suicide on Tuesday. The complaint by Prashanth named minister Eshwarappa and his staff members Ramesh and Basavaraj as the accused.

In the complaint, Prashanth Patil said in the year 2020-21 residents of Hindalaga village had called on Eshwarappa in the state capital and requested him to lay roads, construct storm water drain and pavement in the hamlet.

He further stated that Eshwarappa gave the nod to start work without worrying about the budget, following which Santosh Patil was awarded the contract. The complainant contented that his brother had undertaken works worth Rs 4 crore in the village.

He had invested his money in the project and the bill for the work was pending. Santhosh had visited minister Eshwarappa several times and pleaded him to release the amount.

But his close aides Basavaraj and Ramesh were demanding 40 percent commission, the complaint alleged.

Also Read | 'If IT became communal...': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw flags concern, tags Karnataka Chief Minister

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "An FIR has been filed.. I am going to talk to him (Eshwarappa) now, and will collect information from him. Will talk to him on a few things over the phone and will summon him for a one-to-one discussion."

Accusing the opposition Congress of attempting to find fault in the case, he said the investigation will reveal the truth.

"Once the inquiry is conducted, the truth will come out.. The background is very important in this case. Everything will be revealed in the investigation..," the CM said.

He reiterated that there will not be any interference in the case and the inquiry will happen in accordance with the law.

"Our national leaders are aware of this entire issue. Even I have informed them," he added.

Meanwhile, a forensic team examined the evidence at the spot where Patil was found dead.

Patil's death had on Tuesday triggered a major political row with the Congress demanding the ouster of Eshwarappa.

Earlier on April 12, the Congress had launched a scathing attack on the BJP over Patil's death and demanded an FIR against the Karnataka minister and an independent probe into the incident.

Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister and the Karnataka chief minister of being complicit in the contractor's death, saying that the victim's pleas to them went unanswered.

"BJP's 40% Commission Government in Karnataka has claimed the life of their own Karyakarta. The victim's pleas to the PM went unanswered. The PM and CM are complicit. #BJPCorruptionFiles," Gandhi said on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes