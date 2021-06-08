Karnataka govt to consider only CET for entry into professional courses

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on June 8 said that only CET marks will be considered for entry into professional courses.

"We are taking necessary measures for admissions of graduate colleges & other courses. We are evaluating admission for science graduation courses through CET," the deputy CM further added.

On June 4, the state government had announced that SSLC or 10th standard examinations will be held in the third week of July, and cancelled the second year pre-university exams in view of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the CET exams dates, the deputy CM said that the Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30.

"The KCET2021 test will be held on August 28, 29 and 30 at more than 500 centres across the state, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said in a tweet.



We are evaluating admission for science graduation courses through #CET.@CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP 2/2 — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) June 8, 2021

"Each subject will carry 60 marks,” he said at a press conference.

The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day i.e. on August 28 while Physics and Chemistry will be held on August 29. Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas will be held on August 30.

Registration will commence from June 15, he said, adding that the PUC marks will not be taken into account.

Narayan further said students will be required to score a minimum mark to clear the entrance test.