Karnataka govt issues new guidelines for 2021 Diwali celebrations; check details here

The Karnataka government said only sellers who have obtained permission will be allowed to sell green crackers at certain designated areas for a limited period of time, starting November 1.

Moneycontrol News
October 30, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST
Representative image

The Karnataka government on October 30 issued new guidelines for the 2021 Diwali celebrations. The state government said only sellers who have obtained permission will be allowed to sell green crackers at certain designated areas for a limited period of time, starting November 1.

News agency ANI reported that as per the new guidelines for Diwali released by the Karnataka government, “only sellers having permission can sell green crackers at designated places outside residential areas between November 1 and November 10. During this time, a minimum of six-meter distance must be maintained between the shops.”

The Karnataka government guidelines come a day after the Supreme Court clarified that it has not imposed a blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers and that only crackers containing Barium salts, chemical crackers and those found to be injurious to health have been banned this year.

While most states have allowed limited use of green firecrackers this Diwali to keep the ambient air quality in check, in some states such as West Bengal a blanket ban has been imposed on bursting crackers. A similar ban on the sale and use of firecrackers has been imposed by the Uttar Pradesh government in the National Capital Region too in view of the air quality and ongoing pandemic situation.
Tags: #Diwali 2021 #firecracker ban #green crackers #Karnataka
