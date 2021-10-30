Karnataka govt issues new guidelines for 2021 Diwali celebrations; check details here

Representative image

The Karnataka government on October 30 issued new guidelines for the 2021 Diwali celebrations. The state government said only sellers who have obtained permission will be allowed to sell green crackers at certain designated areas for a limited period of time, starting November 1.

News agency ANI reported that as per the new guidelines for Diwali released by the Karnataka government, “only sellers having permission can sell green crackers at designated places outside residential areas between November 1 and November 10. During this time, a minimum of six-meter distance must be maintained between the shops.”

The Karnataka government guidelines come a day after the Supreme Court clarified that it has not imposed a blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers and that only crackers containing Barium salts, chemical crackers and those found to be injurious to health have been banned this year.