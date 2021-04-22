Karnataka govt allows cremation of COVID-19 victims on private lands, farmhouses

Representative image (Image: AP)

In order to avoid crowding in the crematoriums and burial grounds, the Karnataka govt on April 21 has allowed cremation of COVID-19 victims in the land or farm house owned by their family members or relatives.

The decision comes amid several complaints and concerns about lack of space and long queues at burial grounds/crematoriums.

According to an order issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad, which said, "this has been approved to decentralise the process and allow the family members to say goodbye to their loved ones without having to queue up at crematoria and burial grounds."

As per the Decan Herald report, the guidelines has stated that the families of the deceased should strictly adhere to all other COVID-19 protocols, including sanitisation. They should also ensure that those placing the bodies in the grave or on the funeral pyre wear PPE kits, gloves and other protective gear.

The guidelines also stated that there should no rituals that involves touching the COVID body.

According to the existing COVID-19 protocols, rituals like bathing and hugging the deceased should be avoided.

As per the News Minute report, in case the deceased COVID-19 patient needs inter-district or inter-state transportation, the hospital or medical officer should issue death certificates in prescribed format along with test reports.

The same precautions will be applicable if the body is transported by relatives and it is also advised that a health worker is present in the vehicle, the report further stated.

Also, Revenue Minister R Ashoka has also assured against merciless action of ambulances who are cheating the citizens for over charging. He said, “Immediately, we will take action. Charging more money during the pandemic is a criminal offence. Those who are asked for more money should file a police complaint and we will make arrests immediately.”

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on April 20 had said that Bengaluru has emerged as an epicentre of coronavirus cases in Karnataka and there was a need to work on a war footing.

Currently, the Karnataka govt on April 20 imposed new COVID-19 guidelines for the state, including the imposition of a night curfew and weekend curfew, was announced on April 20. These guidelines were issued after an all-party meeting was convened by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala. These measures come in at a time when the state is grappling with a massive surge in COVID cases.

A night curfew was already in place in six districts of Karnataka, from April 10 to April 20. However, now under the new guideline issued the entire state has been put under night curfew. The curfew will be in force from April 21 to May 4, from 9pm to 6am.

The weekend curfew will begin from April 23, will be in place from Fridays 9 pm to Mondays 6 am. The weekend curfew will also be in force till May 4.

Meanwhile, the state reported another biggest single day spike of 23,558 new COVID-19 cases and 116 related fatalities, taking the total caseload 12.22 lakh and the toll to 13,762, the health department said on April 21. It had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 21,794 cases on April 20.