Karnataka: Drones to carry out safety audit of major dams

The Karnataka government is making use of drone cameras to carry out a safety audit and check for the state's major dams. Water resources minister DK Shivakumar made the announcement that the audit will be undertaken by experts and assured that there will be no damages.

As per a report in The Times of India, Shivakumar added that the department is also going to conduct the GIS mapping of dams in relation to the irrigation department. The activity is being done as Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy wants a report on the safety of dams.

To avoid the spread of fake news, and its associated risks, Shivakumar has also directed the police to act against anyone who spread false rumours about cracks developing in Harangi dam in social media.

Taking the issue of water very seriously, the Karnataka government has also decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the recent verdict in the case of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.