Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 29 new faces in CM Basavaraj Bommai's ministry, swearing-in at 2:15 pm today

There will be no Deputy Chief Ministers in the government.

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File image)

As many as 29 ministers will be inducted as part of cabinet expansion of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the swearing-in to be held at 2:15 pm. There will be no deputy chief minister in the government.

"I have sent names to the Governor. 29 MLAs will take oath today. This time High Command has said that there will be no Deputy CM. So, there will be no Dy CM," Bommai was quoted by news agency ANI.

Among the new ministers, seven are OBCs, three SCs, one ST, seven Vokkaligas, eight Linagayats, one Reddy and one woman, the Chief Minister said.

Basavaraj Bommai, who took his own oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, was in Delhi on August 2 to discuss the plans for the state cabinet expansion with the BJP national president JP Nadda.

He reportedly indicated that there was a growing contention among party leaders against the continuing deputy chief ministers appointed by the former chief minister who resigned on July 26.

[This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.]
Tags: #Basavaraj Bommai #BS Yediyurappa #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Aug 4, 2021 12:05 pm

