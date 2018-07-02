App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamal Haasan trolled by Twitterati over stand against caste

Haasan's recent Twitter remarks that he had refused to fill in the caste and religion column in his daughters' school admission certificate, was questioned by some Twitter users, asking if that alone could end caste issues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has come under criticism from a section of Twitterati over his stand against caste, seeking to remind him of reported remarks made by his daughter Shruti about her caste identity some years back and asked him to start reforms from his own backyard.

"I refused to fill in the caste & religion column in both my daughters' school admission certificate. That's the only way, it will pass on to the next generation. Every individual should start contributing fr progress. Kerala started implementing the same.

Those who do should be celebrated," Haasan had tweeted.

However, a Twitter user uploaded a brief part of a TV interview by Shruti Haasan some years back, where she appears to say she was an "Iyengar" (a Brahmin Vaishnavite sect),

"@ikamalhaasan ur attempts to abolish caste has totally failed sir despite you not filling in the school application. Start your reform from home sir. Not filling in caste is not a solution, bring the kids up in a way they don't know their caste #Hypocrite," wrote one user.

Shruti had "proudly" identified her father, her sister and herself to be "iyengar," another Twitter user said, adding "mere removal of the "poonool" (sacred thread-janevu) or tearing apart the caste certificate will not end caste."

Incidentally, Haasan had made some remarks about the sacred thread also, saying it was one that had "affected" him.

Replying to a Twitter user's question on the 'Nool' (book in Tamil) that impacted him the most, the actor took to word play to say he was affected by 'poonool' the sacred thread.

'Nool' in Tamil refers to book, while sacred thread is called 'poonool' in the language.

"Naan thavirtha nool ondru irukkirathu. Athu ennai migavum bathitha nool-- poonool, athanalaye athai thavirthen," he wrote in Tamil on Twitter.

The tweet roughly translates to "there is one nool (thread) that I was affected most; the poonool. That is why I avoided it," he said.

A twitter user, referring to this tweet, told Haasan, "You won't fill in the caste column in your daughter's school application. But you openly declare your identity," apparently referring to Shruti's comments.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 12:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kamal Haasan

