Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

K Alagiri to spell out political action plan after rally

Asked about his next course of action, Alagiri said that it would be decided after the September 5 rally in Chennai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Source: PIB Photo
K Alagiri, elder son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, on August 22 said he would chalk out his political action plan after holding a rally next month and following consultations with his supporters. "They do not (DMK led by its working president M K Stalin) appear to want to tak me back," he told reporters here to a question.

Asked about his next course of action, Alagiri said that it would be decided after the September 5 rally in Chennai. "All these things will be decided after the rally on September 5.

Functionaries from all districts will be consulted and a decision taken," he said. Alagiri, who has been questioning the leadership of his estranged brother M K Stalin had days ago announced that he would hold a peace rally in Chennai, to the mausoleum of his late father M Karunanidhi. The former Minister was expelled in 2014 by Karunanidhi..
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #DMK #India #Politics

