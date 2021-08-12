Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off IndiGo's Bareilly-Mumbai flight

- HOME
Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar were also present through video conferencing from New Delhi.
"The Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under UDAN. Bareilly is the 8th airport of Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Hindon, Agra and Prayagraj," the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Twitter.'
Under UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.
"The operationalization of this (Bareilly-Mumbai) route aligns with the objectives of the #SabUdenSabJuden and aims to strengthen the aerial connectivity of the Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities of the country with the metros," the MoCA noted.
Till date, 363 routes and 59 airports (including five heliports and two water aerodromes) have been operationalised under the UDAN scheme, it mentioned.
Approximately 55 routes have been operationalised in UP under the UDAN scheme, it noted.
After flagging off the Bareilly-Mumbai flight, Scindia said on Twitter that Alliance Air would start operating on the Bareilly-Delhi route from August 26.