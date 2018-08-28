Justice Ranjan Gogoi to take over as the next CJI: Reports

Justice Ranjan Gogoi will take over as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) after the retirement of current CJI Dipak Misra, according to a report by India Legal.

Dipak Misra retires on October 2 this year.

As per protocol, Misra needs to recommend the name of his successor to the Ministry of Law by September 2, according to the report.

While the reported appointment of Gogoi was expected as per the Supreme Court tradition, a press conference addressed by Gogoi along with three other top SC judges in January had added ambiguity to the issue.

Justice Jasti Chelameswar was the senior-most judge after Misra until the former's retirement on May 18 this year.

Justice Gogoi was born in 1954 and joined the Bar in 1978. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court in 2011 and elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012. Gogoi will have a tenure of 1 year, 1 month and 14 days until his retirement on November 17, 2019.