App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:48 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Judge rejects Trump request for long-term detention of immigrant children

The government made the request in June to allow it to keep underage migrants in detention alongside parents, after a public outcry over its policy of separating children from parents who entered the United States illegally.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A US federal judge on Monday rejected the Trump administration's request to allow long-term detention of illegal immigrant children, a setback for President Donald Trump's executive order to end the separation of immigrant families.

Los Angeles US District Court Judge Dolly Gee dismissed as "dubious" and "unconvincing" the US Justice Department's arguments to modify a 1997 settlement that says children can only be held in immigration detention for up to 20 days.

The government made the request in June to allow it to keep underage migrants in detention alongside parents, after a public outcry over its policy of separating children from parents who entered the United States illegally.

"It is apparent that the Defendants' Application is a cynical attempt to shift responsibility to the Judiciary for over 20 years of Congressional inaction and ill-considered Executive action that have led to the current stalemate," Gee, the daughter of Chinese immigrants, said in her ruling.

The government asked Gee to suspend the Flores settlement's requirement that immigrant children be held only in facilities that meet state child welfare licensing regulations, so as to allow whole families to be detained together.

Gee, who was appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama, said the government had known for years that there was "no state licensing readily available for facilities that house both adults and children."
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:46 am

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.