Johnson & Johnson says first batches of COVID-19 vaccine to be available as soon as January

1 | Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine may get 'emergency approval' before Christmas, says report: A coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford, in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, is likely to be developed and administered to medics and high-risk patients before the end of 2020, according to a professor leading the project. Emergency approval would allow those most in need to receive the shot while the final trials of the vaccine are still underway, reported Daily Mail citing Adrian Hill, founder and director of the University of Oxford's Jenner Institute.

US pharmaceutical major Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has claimed that the first batches of its COVID-19 vaccine could be available as soon as in January. Ruxandra Draghia-Akli, the company's head of public health research and development, announced the same in a presentation at the World Health Summit, reports Bloomberg.

On October 23, the company announced that it plans to restart a large late-stage trial of the vaccine that had been paused due to safety concerns. The 60,000-person study is expected to have initial results by the end of 2020.

J&J said that the safety panel, called a Data and Safety Monitoring Board, has recommended that the drugmaker resume trial recruitment after finding no evidence that the vaccine caused the volunteer to fall ill.

The company expects to resume its trial in the United States on October 26 or October 27 and remains on track to produce data from the trial on the vaccines' effectiveness by the end of 2020 or early 2021, J&J's chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels said.

How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

J&J is also in discussions with other regulators to resume a trial outside of the United States, the company said.

The drug maker's announcement comes after the United States in the past two days registered its highest number of new COVID-19 cases - about 84,000 on October 23 and about 79,900 on October 24. The pandemic, which has caused about 225,000 US deaths and left millions of Americans jobless, remains front and centre in the presidential race.