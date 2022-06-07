Johnny Depp's $60,000 dinner at Indian restaurant in UK after win over Amber Heard

Johnny Depp dined with English musician Jeff Beck and around 20 others at an Indian restaurant in the UK spending around $60,000, after the actor won a widely-publicised defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp shut down the Varanasi Restaurant in Birmingham to the public on Sunday for a dinner with 20 friends.

The restaurant’s Operations Director Mohammed Hussain said Depp’s final bill was around £50,000 ($60,000) in total, TMZ reported.

The 58-year-old actor has been performing with Beck in the UK and even missed the final day of the defamation trial for a show. An album is next in line for the two.

The Varanasi Restaurant shared photographs from Depp’s visit to the restaurant on Instagram.

“The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night! We had the greatest of pleasure to be in the presence of Johnny Depp and Jeff Becks! What an amazing and humble experience. Only at Varanasi Restaurant!” the post read with a string of photos.

Johnny Depp won a high-profile and publicly televised defamation suit against his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard years after she accused the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor of abusing her physically and mentally during their relationship and marriage in an op-ed without naming him.

Depp lost his plum role in the Pirates franchise following the accusation and was dropped from other projects too including the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

An US court ruled in favour of Depp and awarded him over $10 million in damages that Amber Heard is required to pay. Depp was also asked to pay $2 million to Heard.