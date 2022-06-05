Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial to gun laws debate: World news this week in 5 cartoons

The whole world watched the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial closely.

Global headlines this week were dominated by the trial in the defamation case filed by Hollywood star Johnny Depp against his ex-wife -- actor Amber Heard.

At the centre of the case was a 2018 opinion piece written by Heard, in which she described herself a "a public figure representing domestic abuse" without naming Depp anywhere.

The polarising six-week court proceedings culminated in a Virginia court ruling largely in Depp's favour, awarding him $15 million in damages.

Aside from the Depp-Heard case, the debate around gun laws in the US, in the aftermath of the tragic Texas school shooting, raged on.

See how these and other headlines were illustrated in editorial cartoons from around the world:

Who What Why

The global non-profit news organisation's cartoon illustrates how people picked sides in the widely publicised Johnny Depp -Amber Heard case.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mike Luckovich's cartoon is a criticism of the Uvalde police for their delayed response to the shooting that claimed 21 lives

The Politico

Cartoonist Matt Wuerker points out how there are several safety and regulatory checks for vehicles in the US but none for gun sales.



We have lost our minds pic.twitter.com/RYYDu883wi

— Matt Wuerker (@wuerker) June 2, 2022

The Spectator

The British magazine chose a sketch on Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations for its cover.

The Times of India

Sandeep Adhwaryu's cartoon for the newspaper shows the political fallout of the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.