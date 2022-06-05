English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Algo Convention : Learn, Network, Ideate & Monetize
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial to gun laws debate: World news this week in 5 cartoons

    Our selection of editorial cartoons this week.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 05, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
    The whole world watched the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial closely.

    The whole world watched the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial closely.


    Global headlines this week were dominated by the trial in the defamation case filed by Hollywood star Johnny Depp against his ex-wife -- actor Amber Heard.

    At the centre of the case was a 2018 opinion piece written by Heard, in which she described herself a "a public figure representing domestic abuse" without naming Depp anywhere.

    The polarising six-week court proceedings culminated in a Virginia court ruling largely in Depp's favour, awarding him $15 million in damages.

    Aside from the Depp-Heard case, the debate around gun laws in the US, in the aftermath of the tragic Texas school shooting, raged on.

    See how these and other headlines were illustrated in editorial cartoons from around the world:

    Close

    Related stories

    Who What Why

    The global non-profit news organisation's cartoon illustrates how people picked sides in the widely publicised Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case.

     

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 

    Mike Luckovich's cartoon is a criticism of the Uvalde police for their delayed response to the shooting that claimed 21 lives

     

    The Politico 

    Cartoonist Matt Wuerker points out how there are several safety and regulatory checks for vehicles in the US but none for gun sales. 

     



     

    The Spectator 

    The British magazine chose a sketch on Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations for its cover.

     

    The Times of India

    Sandeep Adhwaryu's cartoon for the newspaper shows the political fallout of the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amber Heard #editorial cartoons #Johnny Depp #Johnny Depp Amber Heard defamation trial #Texas school shooting
    first published: Jun 5, 2022 02:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.