Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial: Reactions to the verdict

The six-week courtroom showdown involving actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to an end on June 1 with the jury awarding the former $15 million in damages.

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard, his ex-wife, for $50 million for allegedly defaming him with an opinion piece, in which he described herself as a celebrity representing domestic abuse but did not name him.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after his lawyer dismissed her abuse claims as hoax. In the defamation trial, only one of her three counterclaims was held up. She was awarded $2 million.

While Depp celebrated the verdict, Heard said she was left heartbroken.

Most celebrities also showed support for Depp after the verdict. "Plant your flag for Johnny Depp," the actor's Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Greg Ellis tweeted.

Talk show host Sharon Osbourne told British TV personality Piers Morgan: “Wow, it wasn’t what I was expecting. I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn’t expect him to.”

Comedian Morgana Robinson said: "We love you, Edward scissor hands". Her comment was a reference to the 1990 film starring Depp.

Pretty Little Liars stars Ashley Benson shared a photo of Depp on her Instagram account and celebrated the verdict.

Actor Eva Green said: "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family."

Meanwhile, comedian Amy Schumer shared a quote of American journalist and feminist activist Gloria Steinem.

“Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke … She will need her sisterhood," she wrote.