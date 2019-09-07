John Abraham's gesture of postponing Pagalpanti for Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavaan spells 'new age Bollywood'

This is as sweet and heartwarming a gesture as one could have imagined.

At the peak of his career, with his films doing quite well commercially - Batla House is approaching the Rs 100 crore Club, John Abraham could have continued to stake his claim over the original release date for his next biggie Pagalpanti.

However, he thought otherwise.

Since his Batla House (and Satyameva Jayate) producer Nikkhil Advani had already moved Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Marjaavaan from its originally planned arrival on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Abraham decided to play Santa for the team.

He chose to push Pagalpanti ahead by a couple of weeks and swapped dates with Marjaavaan. As a result, the Milap Zaveri directed romantic action drama (Marjaavaan) now arrives on November 8, while Anees Bazmee's comic affair (Pagalpanti) will release on November 22.

This also means that Pagalpanti has let go off its solo arrival and would now be clashing with Ayushmann Khurranna's Bala. Incidentally, Ayushmann is John's protégé as he was given a break in Vicky Donor. The two would now be in a face-off of sorts, albeit in a different stage and setting since both films are quite different.

On the other hand for Marjaavaan, this has proven to be a lottery as it would now be seeing a solo arrival. Makers of both films have admitted that the Sidharth-Riteish film, which also stars Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh as the leading ladies, wanted to benefit from a solo release and hence the swap needed to be made.

As for Pagalpanti, since it is a big-budget masala entertainer with Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla featuring in as well, it was not worried about the clash.

That said, this was a gesture which was rather unsolicited. At the top of the game, John did not really have to move around his plans but this is where new-age Bollywood is coming into play.

While the entry of the corporate world into Bollywood has meant that proceedings have become all the more formal and systematic, at the core of it all there are relationships that still hold strong.

John and Nikkhil go back a long way and also worked together in Salaam-e-Ishq. Moreover, John and Milap had collaborated on their masala biggie Satyameva Jayate.

This is where one has to give credit to director Anees Bazmee as well who did not blink an eye when the decision was taken to swap the release dates. While he has finished Pagalpanti in record time and is already gearing up to start his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, he did not mind letting go of a solo release date for a clash with the Dinesh Vijan produced Bala.

While this goodwill lends out positive signals in the industry, for Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh the stage has been set to go and excel out there in theatres. Posters of the film have 'mass' written all over them and industry as well as the 'junta' alike have already been enticed in a big way.

With the promo of Marjaavaan already said to be 'dhamakedaar' in industry circles, one now waits to see the kind of impression the film makes on its release. As for Pagalpanti, it could well be yet another rollicking entertainer coming soon for John.