Joe Biden evacuated from beach house after private plane enters restricted airspace

AFP
Jun 05, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

The Secret Service, charged with protecting US President Joe Biden, said the plane mistakenly entered a secure area and was "immediately escorted out."

The incident took place in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

A small private plane mistakenly flew into restricted air space over President Joe Biden's beach house Saturday, prompting his security detail to move him and the first lady briefly to a secure location, the White House said.

"The President and the First Lady are safe and there was not an attack," a White House official said of the incident in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, which is about 200 km (120 miles) east of Washington.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden later returned to their residence, the official said.

The Secret Service, charged with protecting the president, said the plane mistakenly entered a secure area and was "immediately escorted out."

Among other mistakes, that pilot was not on the proper radio channel and "was not following published flight guidance," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

"The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot," he added.

