India @ 75: Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, world leaders wish India on 75 years of Independence

As India celebrated 75 years of Independence today, leaders from across the world wished the republic. US President Joe Biden, in a statement, invoked Mahatma Gandhi and said the United States and India were "indispensable partners”.

“Our partnership is further strengthened by the deep bonds between our people. The vibrant Indian-American community in the United States has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger Nation,” Biden said in a statement.

“I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world,” the statement added.

French President Emmanuel Macron also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

“Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India’s stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side,” Macron said in a tweet and followed it up with a message in Hindi as well.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also wished India on its 76th Independence Day.

"All Australians applaud India's successes, and the many achievements that define this great country and its people. We also give thanks for the contribution of our Indian-Australian community to our society, to our culture, to our country, and to the links between our nations,” he said.

"The emergence of the world's largest democracy and the achievements made by independent India have been remarkable," Albanese further said in a statement.

He also recalled his meeting with PM Modi at the QUAD summit in Tokyo.

The Russian ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, also extended his wishes.

“Warmest congratulations to all Indian people on the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence! 75 years ago India started an incredible journey to take its deserved place among the leading world powers,” he said in a tweet.

“Russia as a trusted friend extends the best wishes to India on her path of progress for the benefit and prosperity of the Indian people. Jai Hind! Jai Rus!” read the follow-up tweet.

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Wellis, also wished India in a tweet.

The Singapore High Commission too chimed in with wishes.

“Wishing India a wonderful 76th #IndependenceDay! Many remarkable achievements by our dearest friends. Glad India continues to forge ahead & realise its immense potential & Singapore continues to be part of its growth story. Look forward to scale new heights together," tweeted Singapore in India.