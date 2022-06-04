Good luck for Moon trip, Joe Biden tells Elon Musk after his 'bad feeling about economy' comment

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed pessimism about the US economy and that obviously did not go down well with President Joe Biden.

A Reuters report emerged on Friday about Elon Musk saying in an internal mail that Tesla needed to cut 10 percent jobs and pause all hiring worldwide. "I have a super bad feeling about the economy," Musk added.

When asked about the development at a press conference, Joe Biden pointed out how companies like Ford and Intel were actually scaling up hiring.

“While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly,” Biden said. “Ford is increasing investment and building new electric vehicles. Six thousand new employees, union employees I might add, in the Midwest.”

He added: "Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs."

Then, Biden proceeded to take a dig at Musk. "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon," he said.

Musk responded to Biden with a "thank you" and a link to NASA's announcement of its partnership with Space X to put humans on the Moon as part of the Artemis project.



Biden and Musk have had a history of sparring.

The US president has on most occasions steered clear of praising Tesla . In 2021, he had not invited the carmaker to a White House event attended by Ford and General Motors.

Musk complained that Biden had snubbed Tesla.

“Biden held this EV summit,” he was quoted as saying by Fortune magazine. “Didn’t mention Tesla once, and praised GM and Ford for leading the EV revolution. Does this sound maybe a little biased or something? And you know, just, it’s not the friendliest administration. Seems to be controlled by unions as far as I can tell.”