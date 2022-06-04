English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Algo Convention : Learn, Network, Ideate & Monetize
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Good luck for Moon trip, Joe Biden tells Elon Musk after his 'bad feeling about economy' comment

    A Reuters report emerged on Friday about Elon Musk saying in an internal mail that Tesla needed to cut 10 percent jobs and pause all hiring worldwide because of concerns about the economy.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 04, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
    Elon Musk had repeatedly complained about Tesla being ignored by Joe Biden.

    Elon Musk had repeatedly complained about Tesla being ignored by Joe Biden.


    Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed pessimism about the US economy and that obviously did not go down well with President Joe Biden.

    A Reuters report emerged on Friday about Elon Musk saying in an internal mail that Tesla needed to cut 10 percent jobs and pause all hiring worldwide. "I have a super bad feeling about the economy," Musk added.

    When asked about the development at a press conference, Joe Biden pointed out how companies like Ford and Intel were actually scaling up hiring.

    “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly,” Biden said. “Ford is increasing investment and building new electric vehicles. Six thousand new employees, union employees I might add, in the Midwest.”

    He added: "Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs."

    Close

    Related stories

    Then, Biden proceeded to take a dig at Musk. "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon," he said.

    Musk responded to Biden with a "thank you" and a link to NASA's announcement of its partnership with Space X to put humans on the Moon as part of the Artemis project.

     

    Biden and Musk have had a history of sparring.

    The US president has on most occasions steered clear of praising Tesla . In 2021, he had not invited the carmaker to a White House event attended by Ford and General Motors.

    Musk complained that Biden had snubbed Tesla.

    “Biden held this EV summit,” he was quoted as saying by Fortune magazine. “Didn’t mention Tesla once, and praised GM and Ford for leading the EV revolution. Does this sound maybe a little biased or something? And you know, just, it’s not the friendliest administration. Seems to be controlled by unions as far as I can tell.”

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Joe Biden #Tesla
    first published: Jun 4, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.