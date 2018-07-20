Jobs, women's safety and being Hindu: Rahul Gandhi targets Modi and his ministers

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, during his speech, slammed the Centre over lack of jobs and women's safety Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Congress president Rahul Gandhi delivered his much-awaited speech in favour of the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today. Here are five of the most important points raised by him. (Image: LSTV) 2/6 "I can see he (PM Narendra Modi) is smiling, but there is a touch of nervousness. And now he cannot look me in the eye." (Image: PTI) 3/6 “Where are the jobs promised for 2 crore youth? Only 4 lakh jobs have been created in the last one year. China gave employment to 50,000 in 24 hours, while our government gives employment to only 400." (Image: PTI) 4/6 "The prime minister and the president of the BJP can simply not afford to lose power. The moment they lose power, other processes will start against them. Hence, there is fear, there is anger. This anger is being passed onto the country." (Image: PTI) 5/6 "It is being observed by people abroad that India is unable to protect our women. This has never happened in the history. This is for the first time that India has gained such a reputation." (Image: PTI) 6/6 "RSS-BJP and Narendra Modi have taught me the meaning of being an Indian and a Hindu. There's nothing bigger than this, and I thank them for that." (Image: PTI) First Published on Jul 20, 2018 03:57 pm