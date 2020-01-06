JNU Violence Live: Protests erupt across India in solidarity with students; hostel's senior warden resigns

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday as masked miscreants attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.