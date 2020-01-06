Live now
JNU Violence Live: Protests erupt across India in solidarity with students; hostel's senior warden resigns
Live Updates: A day after violence in JNU, meeting held at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence
Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday as masked miscreants attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.
JNU Violence | Panjab University students shout slogans during seminar
JNU Violence: Swati Maliwal issues summons to Delhi Police
JNU Violence | Police didn't react to over 150 calls: Randeep Surjewala
JNU violence | Campuses should not be made political battlefields: Smriti Irani
JNU violence: Students hold protest in Hyderabad
JNU Violence | JUST IN: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad of the NCP joins students protesting at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.
Some students shouted slogans during a seminar at the Panjab University here to protest the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. The students shouted slogans when Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was speaking a seminar- 'Women's Participation in Decision Making' at the PU campus here. Protesters including girls students were taken out of the seminar hall by the security personnel.
Later, talking to media, one of the protesters Kanupriya strongly condemned the attack on the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh. Talking to reporters, Gupta described the protest as "a premeditated act".
NSUI to protest against JNU violence in Delhi
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress, will be holding a protest over yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in which over 30 students were injured, Times of India reported.
JNU Violence | BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi: Who wants that JNU should be shut? It's not ABVP. ABVP students want to go to classes and study. Who has the problem if JNU remains open? It is the Left, Congress combine. They themselves have never studied and neither want students to study.
JNU Violence: Swati Maliwal issues summons to Delhi Police
Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal issues summons to police over assault on female students inside the JNU campus yesterday. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was also among the injured and later admitted to AIIMS.
JNU Violence: 'All 34 injured discharged from AIIMS'
Dr Rajesh Malhotra, AIIMS Trauma Centre chief, said, "All 34 JNU students who were admitted to hospital for treatment yesterday, have been discharged." The JUNSU alleged that its members, including Aishe Ghosh, were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.
JNU Violence | Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar: I would like to appeal to all students to maintain peace. University stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance. They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students.
JNU Violence | Police didn't react to over 150 calls: Randeep Surjewala
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "Violent attack happened right in presence of the police.. the way girls' hostel was attacked. Goons barged into JNU and attacked teachers and students. The way police didn't react to over 150 calls. This shows there is no democracy left in this country."
Surjewala also added that the entire incident happened under the watch of the university administration and Delhi Police.
JNU Violence | Update: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has described the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi as barbaric and atrocious and sought strict action from the Delhi police against those who were involved in the incident. "This is barbaric, atrocious and needs to be tackled with iron hand," Singh tweeted.