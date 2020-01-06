JNU violence: Case against unidentified people

The case has been registered under section of rioting and damage to property, they said.
The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people in connection with the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials said on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said taking cognizance of the incident, "We have registered an FIR against unidentified people.
CCTV footage of the incident and social media platforms will also be examined as part of the investigation, he saidSecurity has been beefed up outside the campus to maintain law and order, he added.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 11:48 am