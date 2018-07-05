App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K State Administrative Council calls for prompt, tangible measures to give push developmental efforts

The SAC, headed by Governor N N Vohra, met on Wednesday evening and discussed various measures to be taken on "mission mode to fast-pace delivery of development and make a shift from outlay to outcomes".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Jammu and Kashmir's State Administrative Council (SAC) - equivalent of a Cabinet in Governor's rule - has called for prompt and tangible measures to give a determined push to the developmental efforts and improve delivery of governance in the state.

The SAC, headed by Governor N N Vohra, met on Wednesday evening and discussed various measures to be taken on "mission mode to fast-pace delivery of development and make a shift from outlay to outcomes", a spokesperson said.

It asked the J&K chief secretary to work out the modalities and oversee the renewed “mission for delivering development” which would include setting up of dedicated cells for regular monitoring of progress of the identified mega projects, flagship schemes, projects under the Prime Minister's Development Package, and other major programmes of the Centre, he said.

The reinforced administrative apparatus to be put in place to ensure timely and productive implementation of the developmental initiatives on “mission mode” would also include strengthening the public outreach and grievances redressal mechanism to ensure regular feedback from the targeted population, he said.

related news

"The modalities will also focus on streamlining various administrative matters related to recruitment rules, promotions, pensions/benefits, contractual appointments, fast-pacing recruitment, finalizing seniority lists, property returns, personnel complaints, regularization, fast-tracking of departmental enquiries and a cell for auditing institutions with regard to their performance, staffing and financial condition," he added.

It would also focus on strengthening the anti-corruption mechanism at various levels, the spokesman said.

The SAC directed that proposals in this regard should be finalized immediately by the departments concerned and submitted through the chief secretary.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 02:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.