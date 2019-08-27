J&K bifurcation: Even as lockdown continues, govt begins preparation for reorganisation

Even as Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) entered its fourth week of communication lockdown, the government machinery has begun preparation for the reorganisation of the state, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The Rajya Sabha had passed the J&K Reorganisation Bill on August 5, while the Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 6. The Bill sought to bifurcate J&K into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

The reorganisation is set to come into effect on October 31.

The report states that the J&K government last week issued orders setting up three committees, one which will devise "the modalities for functioning of proposed Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir", another which will decide on the financial matters in the proposed UT, and the third one which will look into the allocation of staff.

According to the report, the first committee will look into the steps that need to be taken for J&K's transition from a state into a UT by various departments.

The second will look into "realisation and distribution of funds and other related issues" while the third will suggest measures that need to be taken for "providing staff to the proposed Union Territory of Ladakh and any other issues relation to staff of proposed Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir".

The report, quoting a senior government official, states that several senior officials from the Centre are planning to visit J&K in the coming days. Meanwhile, another official said that along with this, the government is also planning on "empowering" panchayats and pushing for development. The announcement of elections to Black Development Councils (BDCs) is a part of that plan, according to the report.

In addition to that, Governor Satya Pal Malik last week also announced a grant of Rs 5 crore to each district in J&K to speed up developmental works. With 20 districts in J&K and two Ladakh, an official said that the move is "straightaway a Rs 100-crore push at the grassroots level".

Moreover, data collected as a part of Back to Village programme— in which every gazetted official spent two days and one night in a gram panchayat each to gain feedback from villages— will also be collated.