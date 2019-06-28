Jharkhand lynching: Villagers sympathise with accused, ask 'why should thieves not be beaten up?'

Residents of Dhatkidih village of Jharkhand, where Tabrez Ansari was reportedly assaulted on the accusation of theft and forced to chant 'Jai Shree Ram', state that the 22-year-old was beaten up for theft, and they do not condemn the incident.

According to a report by Indian Express, residents of the village that the newspaper spoke to said the 11 accused who have been arrested cannot be blamed for the incident. The report states that the residents argued that there could not have been any alternative reaction to theft.

"People started beating the thief after he was caught. We tried calling the police but could not get them on phone. So whoever came to know of the thief was beating Ansari," Subhash Mahto, the 'pradhan' of the village told the newspaper. He did not comment about Ansari being forced to chant religious slogans, stating that he was not present during that time.

"People had asked for his name repeatedly, but I did not hear slogans," another villager, Pradeep Singh Deo, told the newspaper. "People have been arrested and sentiments are in favour of a thief from a particular community. It is shocking," Deo added, asking why a thief should not be beaten.

Another villager told the newspaper that Ansari was asked to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' on the "spur of the moment".

The report states that a number of people have come to the village to sympathise with the families of those arrested. "Jai Shree Ram bolke rahenge (we will say Jai Shree Ram, no matter what)," some of those who came from outside said, adding that they condemn the arrests.

The report states that a number of local residents said they were surprised at the backlash.

The incident of Ansari's beating had come to light after a video of an angry mob beating him went viral on social media. In the video, Ansari is seen tied to an electric pole and an angry mob coercing him to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

Ansari, who was in judicial custody for theft, complained of ill health on June 22. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital and then to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, where he was declared dead on arrival.