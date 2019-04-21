App
Current Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet collapse: Privatisation not remedy, says Air India union official

The abrupt closure of Jet Airways operations, for the time being, has put jobs of its over 20,000 employees.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Privatisation is not a remedy, which can make an airline profitable or efficient and shuttering of Jet Airways and Kingfisher is a case in point, a senior Air India employees union official said Sunday even as he urged the government to reconsider its plans to de-nationalise the flag carrier, which are currently on hold.

Supporting the 20,000 employees of the grounded Jet Airways, the union official said that the present policies of the government need to be relooked as they have only lead to a crisis in the industry and jobs of thousands of people are at stake.

Weighted down by huge debt, majorly from the public sector banks, Kingfisher went belly-up in 2012. Jet Airways, which has a debt of Rs 8,500 crore, mostly from the government-run banks, ceased operations last Wednesday due to paucity of cash.

The abrupt closure of Jet Airways operations for the time being has put jobs of its over 20,000 employees.

Moreover, as many as six airlines have closed down in the last five years.

"First it was Kingfisher which folded up, and now its Jet Airways, which has stopped operations, albeit for the time being. The votaries of the privatisation, both in the government and outside, need to understand that denationalisation alone can't bring profitability and efficiency. Had it been so, the two private airlines would not have gone bust," said an Air Corporation Employees Union (ACEU) senior official.

Stating that the foremost reason for the current crisis in the aviation industry is the government's "reliance" on the private sector in achieving its ambitious Vision 2040, which has projected the country's air passenger traffic to grow to 1.1 billion per year by 2040, the union official said, "the industry is not doing well from the vision document point of view as the growth is not sustainable, healthy and even".

Calling the government to reconsider its plans of privatising Air India, which are put on the backburner for the time-being, the ACEU official said even in the present crisis when Jet Airways passengers are stranded across airports globally, it is the national carrier which has come to the rescue of the passengers by announcing special fares for such passengers.

"The government can't expect such a gesture from private airlines," he said.

"If the present crisis is allowed to continue, it will lead to unprecedented crisis in the industry leading to more and more employees being thrown out of employment. A mere glance of problems indicate that there is something seriously wrong with the policy direction," he added.

There is also a need to put brakes on 'open sky policy' besides strict enforcement of bilateral to make the business of domestic companies, including of Air India, viable, he said.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 06:44 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways

