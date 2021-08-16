MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Jessica Lall's sister Sabrina Lall dies at 53 after prolonged illness

Sabrina Lall, in her early fifties, was ailing for long and was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST
File Image: ANI

File Image: ANI

Jessica Lall's younger sister Sabrina Lall,53, passed away on August 15, after being unwell for a prolonged period.

Her last rites will be performed on Monday. She was ailing for long and was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver.

"She was not keeping well and had been in and out of hospital. Yesterday, her condition deteriorated at home and we took her to hospital. Today, in the evening, she passed away. She had cirrhosis of the liver and because of that, many complications arose and she had a multiple organ failure," her elder brother Ranjith Lall told PTI over phone.

Sabrina Lall had fought a long battle to bring the killers of her sister Jessica Lall behind bars.

Last year, in an interview to PTI, Sabrina had spoken about her plans to start a foundation in memory of her sister to aid women in similar situations to get justice.

Close

Related stories

She had said that she has forgiven her sister's killer, Manu Sharma, who walked out of jail last year after the Delhi Sentence Review Board recommended his premature release.

Siddharth Vashisht, better known as Manu Sharma, was serving life sentence in Tihar Jail for the 1999 murder.

"I really do not have anything to say. I am not feeling anything. I feel numb. The only thing I hope and pray to God is that he never thinks of repeating that mistake again," Sabrina had told PTI.

She had in 2018 written to the jail authorities that she had no objection to Sharma's release.

Jessica Lall was murdered in 1999 at a upscale restaurant in the national capital.

Calling Jessica her closest friend, Sabrina had said she missed her sister's presence in her life every day.

"She was jovial and positive in life. It is not just birthdays and death anniversaries that I miss her, it is every day. I have lots of pictures of hers in my home and not that I need them to miss her, but they are there to remind me of her," Sabrina had told PTI.

A Bollywood film, 'No One Killed Jessica', was made on Sabrina's fight for getting justice for her sister.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jessica Lall #Sabrina Lall
first published: Aug 16, 2021 03:07 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.