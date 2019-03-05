App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JeM chief Masood Azhar said 'Kashmir freedom soon', hinted at attack days before Pulwama: Report

The latest dossier handed over by India to Pakistan contains details of JeM's activities and names over 40 militants who have been trained at the Balakot camp

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Days before the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar told his cadre that "Pakistan is not complete without Kashmir", The Indian Express has reported.

JeM had claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

According to the report, Azhar had addressed JeM cadre barely 10 days before the attack in which he had paid "tributes to the militants killed in Kashmir" and had said Kashmir will "attain freedom soon, along with freedom of all Muslims of India".

The report states that Azhar's address to JeM cadre has been handed over to Pakistan as evidence against the terror chief and the organisation.

related news

In the audio, Azhar is heard drawing comparisons between Afghanistan and Kashmir, the report states. "The US has come to negotiate in Afghanistan, India too will be compelled to beg for negotiations before the next Kashmir solidarity day. If all Muslims of Kashmir unite against India, victory can be achieved within a month...", Azhar is heard saying, according to the report.

"The audio clearly shows that the mastermind behind Pathankot, Uri and recent Pulwama attacks continues to operate and instigate attacks against India," a senior official told the newspaper, referring to Azhar.

According to intelligence agencies, while Azhar has not made any direct reference to Pulwama during his address, a call for unity in Kashmir points towards the attack. According to the report, sources said the agencies had been unable to decode the message in the audio at that point, and were hence unable to prevent the attack.

The report states that the latest dossier handed over by India to Pakistan contains details of JeM's activities, and names over 40 militants who have been trained at the Balakot camp, where the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted "non-military preemptive airstrikes" on February 26.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 06:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

