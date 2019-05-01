JeM chief Masood Azhar designated as global terrorist: What it means

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar was designated as a global terrorist at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) committee on May 1, marking a significant diplomatic victory for India.

The move comes after China had on April 30 stated that "positive progress" had been made on the issue, and that it will be "properly resolved".

What it means for India

For India, this is a major diplomatic victory. India has been trying to list Azhar as a global terrorist for over a decade, with China having blocked the move four times before.

China had put a technical hold in March on a fresh proposal to impose a ban on Azhar, whose outfit claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama terror attack.

According to various reports, the move comes after sustained negotiations and dialogues between India and other stakeholder countries.

Moreover, according to a report by India Today, this is the first time that a terrorist is being listed by the UN after an attack in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the announcement is likely to provide a boost to his campaign in the middle of ongoing elections. PM Modi's campaign speeches have focused on the issue of national security, and reports note that Azhar being listed as a global terrorist would add fresh momentum to the narrative.

What it means for Masood Azhar

The JeM chief's listing means that, according to the sanction measures put out by the UNSC, it can freeze his assets, impose a travel ban and put an arms embargo.

An assets freeze under the Sanctions Committee requires that all states freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities.

The travel ban entails preventing the entry into or transit by all states through their territories by designated individuals.

Under the arms embargo, all states are required to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale and transfer from their territories or by their nationals outside their territories, or using their flag vessels or aircraft, of arms and related materiel of all types, spare parts, and technical advice, assistance, or training related to military activities, to designated individuals and entities.

Timeline

In 2009, India had moved a proposal by itself to designate Azhar as a global terrorist.

In 2016, India had again moved the proposal with the P3 — the United States, the United Kingdom and France in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of the attack on the air base in Pathankot in January 2016.

In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again.

However, on all occasions, China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.