JEE Main 2021 session 3 results expected to come soon: How to check, other details

Representational image

Results of the third session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2021 to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The third session of JEE-Main 2021 was held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27 in India as well as in foreign countries.

NTA website has allowed the candidates the answer key to those who took the exam. By paying Rs 200, the candidates were allowed till July 29 to July 31 to raise objections.

The NTA said in a notification that "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared".

It further added "No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after July 31, 2021 (up to 05.00 pm)".

Maharashtra student's exams are being taken on July 3 and July 4 due to floods in the state.

No re-evaluation/re-checking of results and neither there will be any correspondence in this regard. In February and March, the first two sessions of JEE Main 2021 were completed. Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the rest of the sessions were postponed.

The fourth session exam is to be conducted on August 26, 27, and 31, and on September 1 and 2 instead of July 27 to August 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for the exam.

JEE Main 2021 is being conducted in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here's how to check the results of JEE Main 2021 session 3

-Visit JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

-Click on JEE Main 2021 April session result

-Enter your application number and password, or date of birth

-The result will be displayed on your screen, download for future reference.