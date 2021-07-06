JEE Main 2021 | Pending exam dates of third, fourth sessions announced

File image

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on July 6 announced the pending exam dates of JEE Main exam 2021 for the third and fourth session. The JEE Main will now be held in July and August. The third session will start from July 25 to July 25 while the fourth between July 27 and August 2.

He also noted that those students who were unable to register for the previous engineering entrance exam will be given another chance to register.



There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has always said that the safety, security and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry. pic.twitter.com/saSNSw2o6J

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2021

Those who wish to apply for the April session will be able to apply from tonight (July 6) to July 8. JEE Main (May) session registrations will be open from July 9-12. Candidates will also be able to change their exam centres.

In order to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cities has been increased from 232 to 334. Also, the number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828.

The minister also said that all related latest COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed at all examination centres.



Candidates are being allowed to change their option of centre city.



Face masks will be provided to all the candidates.



In addition to the common places, fumiture & fixtures, all the computers and seats will be sanitized before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift.



To avoid the crowd at the examination centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the examination centres.



The registration process at the examination will be contactless.



Candidates will be guided to their allocated seats, ensuring that social distancing is maintained.



The examinations rooms/halls where the examination will be conducted will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation.



All the candidates who are appearing in the examination centre would be seated following social distancing norms.



From the current academic session, JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.



In addition, the following measures will be taken by the NTA :

As per the information shared by the NTA, a total of 6.80 lakh candidates have already been registered for JEE Main April 2021 while for the May session, 6.09 candidates registered. The registration number is executed to go higher as the application windows have been reopened for both April and May sessions.