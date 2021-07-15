JEE Main 2021 4th session postponed; Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announces revised dates

File image

The examination dates for the fourth session on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main have been revised. The JEE Main session four will now be held between August 26 and September 2, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on July 15.

Taking cognisance of the persistent demands from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the Education Minister advised the National Testing Agency (NTA) to provide a gap of a minimum of four weeks between the third and the fourth session of the engineering entrance exams.

Accordingly, the dates of the fourth session of the JEE Main 2021 exams were postponed to August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. Earlier, the JEE Main 2021 session four exams were scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 2.

A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE Main 2021 session four. Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that the registration for the JEE Main fourth session is still in progress and the last date for the same has been extended to July 20.



Registrations for the JEE(Main) session 4 is still in progress and dates for registration will be further extended upto 20th July, 2021. @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia @AICTE_INDIA

— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 15, 2021

The third session of the JEE Main exam will be held as per schedule on July 20, 22, 25, and 27.

The NTA has released the admit cards for the third session of the JEE Main 2021. Candidates who applied earlier for "Session 3 (April 2021) (postponed) BE/BTech Paper I" were given time from July 6 to 8 to modify their particulars, according to a document of the NTA.

The JEE Main 2021 is being conducted over four sessions this year -- in February, March, April, and May -- to offer flexibility to students and give them a chance to improve their scores.

The first two were conducted per schedule but the April and May exams had to be postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the wake of the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission into undergraduate engineering programmes in India including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).