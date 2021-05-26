JEE Advanced 2021 exams postponed due to COVID-19 surge

Representative Image

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has postponed JEE Advanced 2021 exams, citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time, it said.

On the website, IIT Kharagpur wrote, "Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time."

Students can check the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in for all the further updates.

Students who qualify for the JEE Main examination are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced examination.

JEE Advanced exam has two papers, Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I was scheduled to be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while Paper-II was scheduled to be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

As per a Hindustan Times report, 2.5 lakh JEE Main students will be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced exams. However, the total number of students may be a bit higher than 2.5 lakh because of 'tied' ranks/scores in each category.

The country, meanwhile, reported 2,08,921 COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795, as the country conducted 22,17,320 coronavirus tests, its highest-ever in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll also climbed to 3,11,388 with 4,157 fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.