Jean-Luc Godard died by assisted suicide, confirms legal adviser

Jean-Luc Godard, one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century and the father of the French New Wave, died by assisted suicide, his legal counsel confirmed on Wednesday. Godard was 91.

His family stated that he died "peacefully at home" and that "no official (funeral) ceremony will take place."

"He will be cremated... And it really must happen in private," they said.

"No official (funeral) ceremony will take place," his family said.

Meanwhile, Godard's legal counsel Patrick Jeanneret confirmed a report in the French daily Liberation that the legendary filmmaker had died by assisted suicide.

"Godard had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure as he was stricken with 'multiple invalidating illnesses', according to the medical report," said Jeanneret.

The practice is regulated in Switzerland and permitted if offered without a selfish motive to a person with decision-making capacity to end their own suffering.

The legendary maverick who had blown up the conventions of cinema in the 1960s, shooting his gangster romance Breathless on the streets of Paris with a hand-held camera, using a shopping trolley for panning shots, had been living as a virtual recluse for decades in the Swiss village of Rolle.

Godard's house, with green shutters and a green bench out front, had its shades drawn Tuesday, with an abandoned ashtray and teapot on the windowsill, an AFP reporter said.

Flowers at the entrance of the house of Late French-Swiss film director Jean-Luc Godard in Rolle, western Switzerland.

The news of Godard's death also comes hours after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a national debate on end-of-life options that will include exploring the possibility of legalising assisted suicide.

A 2016 French law provides that doctors can keep terminally ill patients sedated before death but stops short of allowing assisted suicide.

On Wednesday, however, Macron hailed the director's talent and mourned the loss of a "national treasure".

"Jean-Luc Godard, the most iconoclastic filmmaker of the New Wave, invented a resolutely modern, intensely free art. We have lost a national treasure, a genius," Macron tweeted.

Read more: Jean-Luc Godard: The master who wowed audiences 24 frames a second

Figures from the film industry paid tribute to the director including Bardot who tweeted a black and white photo of the two of them walking downstairs and wrote: "By making Contempt and Breathless, Godard joined the firmament of the last great creators of stars."

American filmmaker Darren Aronofsky tweeted "thank you maestro" while actor Antonio Banderas credited the late filmmaker with "expanding the boundaries of the cinema."

(With inputs from agencies)

Read more: French New Wave master Jean-Luc Godard broke the rules and changed filmmaking forever