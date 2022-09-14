English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty Makes A Smart Recovery
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Jean-Luc Godard died by assisted suicide, confirms legal adviser

    "Jean-Luc Godard had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure as he was stricken with 'multiple invalidating illnesses', according to the medical report," his legal counsel Patrick Jeanneret said.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 14, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
    Jean-Luc Godard had been living as a virtual recluse for decades in the Swiss village of Rolle.

    Jean-Luc Godard had been living as a virtual recluse for decades in the Swiss village of Rolle.


    Jean-Luc Godard, one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century and the father of the French New Wave, died by assisted suicide, his legal counsel confirmed on Wednesday. Godard was 91.

    His family stated that he died "peacefully at home" and that "no official (funeral) ceremony will take place."

    "He will be cremated... And it really must happen in private," they said.

    "No official (funeral) ceremony will take place," his family said.

    Meanwhile, Godard's legal counsel Patrick Jeanneret confirmed a report in the French daily Liberation that the legendary filmmaker had died by assisted suicide.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Godard had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure as he was stricken with 'multiple invalidating illnesses', according to the medical report," said Jeanneret.

    The practice is regulated in Switzerland and permitted if offered without a selfish motive to a person with decision-making capacity to end their own suffering.

    The legendary maverick who had blown up the conventions of cinema in the 1960s, shooting his gangster romance Breathless on the streets of Paris with a hand-held camera, using a shopping trolley for panning shots, had been living as a virtual recluse for decades in the Swiss village of Rolle.

    Godard's house, with green shutters and a green bench out front, had its shades drawn Tuesday, with an abandoned ashtray and teapot on the windowsill, an AFP reporter said.

    Flowers at the entrance of the house of Late French-Swiss film director Jean-Luc Godard in Rolle, western Switzerland. Flowers at the entrance of the house of Late French-Swiss film director Jean-Luc Godard in Rolle, western Switzerland.

    The news of Godard's death also comes hours after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a national debate on end-of-life options that will include exploring the possibility of legalising assisted suicide.

    A 2016 French law provides that doctors can keep terminally ill patients sedated before death but stops short of allowing assisted suicide.

    On Wednesday, however, Macron hailed the director's talent and mourned the loss of a "national treasure".

    "Jean-Luc Godard, the most iconoclastic filmmaker of the New Wave, invented a resolutely modern, intensely free art. We have lost a national treasure, a genius," Macron tweeted.

    Read more: Jean-Luc Godard: The master who wowed audiences 24 frames a second

    Figures from the film industry paid tribute to the director including Bardot who tweeted a black and white photo of the two of them walking downstairs and wrote: "By making Contempt and Breathless, Godard joined the firmament of the last great creators of stars."

    American filmmaker Darren Aronofsky tweeted "thank you maestro" while actor Antonio Banderas credited the late filmmaker with "expanding the boundaries of the cinema."

    (With inputs from agencies)

    Read more: French New Wave master Jean-Luc Godard broke the rules and changed filmmaking forever

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #assisted suicide #Emmanuel Macron #Jean-Luc Godard #suicide #suicide day #Switzerland
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 02:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.