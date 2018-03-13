Japanese food processing major to set up unit in Telangana

Japanese food processing major ISE Foods would set up a processing unit near Siddipet in Telangana soon, the state government said today.

The Telangana government has "handed over all the required allotments and incentives details" to the Chairman of ISE Foods Nobuhiko ISE at a meeting held in Hyderabad today, it said in a release.

An MoU with ISE foods was inked during state Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's visit to Japan in January this year, it said.

Rao outlined the focus sectors of the state government.

The state government would extend all possible assistance to Japanese investors willing to invest in Telangana, it said.