App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 12, 2018 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japanese food processing major to set up unit in Telangana

An MoU with ISE foods was inked during state Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's visit to Japan in January this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese food processing major ISE Foods would set up a processing unit near Siddipet in Telangana soon, the state government said today.

The Telangana government has "handed over all the required allotments and incentives details" to the Chairman of ISE Foods Nobuhiko ISE at a meeting held in Hyderabad today, it said in a release.

An MoU with ISE foods was inked during state Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's visit to Japan in January this year, it said.

Rao outlined the focus sectors of the state government.

The state government would extend all possible assistance to Japanese investors willing to invest in Telangana, it said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC